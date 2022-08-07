drowning in bangladesh
Two drown in Hirakud Reservoir in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In an unfortunate incident, two persons went missing after drowning in the Hirakud reservoir in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Sunday.

The missing persons have been identified as Mahesh Chitturi and Abhishek Kumar, said sources adding that both Mahesh and Abhishek were working in Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).

Chitturi and Abhishek drowned while they were taking baths in the Hirakud reservoir near the Jhankarani village along with their colleagues this afternoon.

On being informed, some locals with the help of fire services personnel carried out search operation to rescue Chitturi and Abhishek, but in vain.

