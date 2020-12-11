Two Die, 2 Critical Of Asphyxiation After Inhaling Smoke Emitted From Generator In Odisha

Keonjhar: Two youths died of suffocation and two critical due to smoke emitted by a generator in their room at Kathabadi village under Sadar police limits in Keonjhar district.

The deceased has been identified as Badal Nayak and Baidhar Nayak, residents of Kathabari village.

Sources said, Badal and Baidhar along with two others after attending a wedding had come to their house when the electricity went out ,they slept in a room where there was a generator. Late in the night, four of were found unconscious after inhaling the smoke emitted by the generator.

After a relative spotted them, he immediately with the help of other members shifted them to Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), where Badal and Baidhar were declared dead.

Of the two others, one is undergoing treatment in Keonjhar, while another was shifted to SCB Medical in Cuttack after his health condition deteriorated.