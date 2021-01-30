Dhenkanal: In an unfortunate incident, a youth and his mother were killed in a bike and Bolero collision near Basulei village under Parajang police limits in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The deceased were identified as Muna Nayak and Kalabati Nayak of Basulei village.

According to reports, Muna and his mother Kalabati were going to the Sarang-based ATM from their home on a bike for monetary transactions. Their bike was hit by a Bolero following which the mother-son duo took their last breath on the spot.

The driver of the car ran away after the collision leaving the Bolero at the scene.

On being informed, the police arrived at the scene seized the bodies. They also confiscated the vehicle.

The cops have initiated an investigation into the matter.