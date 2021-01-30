Two Dead In Bolero-Bike Collision In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau 15

Dhenkanal: In an unfortunate incident, a youth and his mother were killed in a bike and Bolero collision near Basulei village under Parajang police limits in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The deceased were identified as Muna Nayak and Kalabati Nayak of Basulei village.

According to reports, Muna and his mother Kalabati were going to the Sarang-based ATM from their home on a bike for monetary transactions. Their bike was hit by a Bolero following which the mother-son duo took their last breath on the spot.

The driver of the car ran away after the collision leaving the Bolero at the scene.

On being informed, the police arrived at the scene seized the bodies. They also confiscated the vehicle.

The cops have initiated an investigation into the matter.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Youth tries to meet girlfriend in disguise of Baba, Gets thrashed by locals

State

Goods Train Derails Again Near Keonjhar Railway Station In Odisha

State

Elderly Man Thrashed Naked By Police In Odisha

State

Anganwadi Centres To Reopen From Feb 1 In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.