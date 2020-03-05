Two dead as tractor falls off brid

Two dead as tractor falls off bridge in Odisha’s Sonepur

By KalingaTV Bureau
Sonepur: Two persons lost their lives after a tractor they were travelling in fell off Rengali bridge near Khandahata under Subalaya police limits in Odisha’s Sonepur district on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Balaram Khadia and Laxmikant Pradhan.

The mishap occurred when Khadia lost control over the wheels following which the tractor fell off the bridge into a drain.

The duo got crushed under the vehicle and reportedly died on the spot.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for autopsy test.

