Two-day State level training programme for DEOs and BEOs inaugurated in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A two-day State level training programme for the DEOs and BEOs was inaugurated School and Mass Education Department Samir Ranjan Dash today.

Inaugurating the two-day review-cum-training meeting, Dash highlighted the role of the department in implementing education-oriented initiatives to create a meaningful learning experience for the generations of tomorrow. He also laid pressing importance on the collective functionality of different wings of S&ME Department to achieve the best possible outcomes for academic excellence of students to affirm CM Naveen Patnaik’s dream of a transformed and prosperous Odisha.

Underlining the importance of firming the foundation of education ecosystem, Dash shed light on policy and regulatory issues, implementation of best practices, offering solutions for implementation challenges and the need of establishing frameworks to improve education delivery by devising innovations in education to achieve the ambitious objectives of strengthening school education.

“The year 2036 will witness 100 years of Odisha’s attainment to the status of an independent state. To commemorate the historic event, it is the dream of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to spectate Odisha as the leading state in the country in terms of education, health and agriculture. As the department with the finest resourced manpower, it is our responsibility to turn this dream into a reality. The collaborative outreach of head teachers, teachers, CRCCs, BEOs and DEOs will definitely deliver the best results for the state in this regard,” opined Dash.

Giving a pat on the efforts of the participants, he said better and improvised strategies in policy implementation at the ground level has helped the state govt to improve the student parity and improve the existing student-teacher relation.

Discussions were also held on developing refined frameworks of monitoring approaches to provide a way to assess the crucial link between implementers and beneficiaries on the ground and decision-makers.

The following sessions were held on discussions on various policies and affairs of the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Directorate of Teacher Education and State Council of Educational Research & Training (TE & SCERT), Mid-Day Meal (MDM) and OSEPA.

Aswathy S., Commissioner-cum-Secretary, S & ME Dept. moderated the session and Durga Prasad Mohapatra, SPD-OSEPA delivered the welcome address.