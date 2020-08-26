Dhenkanal shutdown
Two-day shutdown in Dhenkanal Municipality from Tomorrow

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dhenkanal: The Collector and District Magistrate of Dhenkanal in Odisha has ordered  two-day shutdown in Dhenkanal Municipality area on August 27 and 28 to contain the spread of COVID-19 and take all preventive and response measures.

” I Sri Bhumesh Chandra Behera, OAS (SAG), Collector & District Magistrate , Dhenkanal do hereby order to shut down Dhenkanal Municipality area from 27.08.2020 to 28.08 2020 in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 & to take all preventive and Response Measures, ” read the order issued by the District Collector.

“There will be intensive contact tracing in Dhenkanal Municipality, the contacts of confirmed and suspected cases will be listed, tracked and kept under surveillance at home for 14 days,” it added.

The District administration has tightened the security to enforce the complete shutdown of non-essential services. However,  all essential services including health care facilities,  ATM counters will be allowed to remain open during the shutdown.

