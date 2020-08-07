Bhawanipatna: In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the district administration has announced complete shutdown for two days in Bhawanipatna town.

The shutdown will be in effect from today till Aug 8 for two days to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

During the shutdown, all commericial shops and establishments and vehicular movement will be restricted. All the government and non-government organisations will remain closed.

Residents of Bhawanipatna town have been requested by the local administration to stay indoors during the period and cooperate with the survey team. They have also been urged not to hide COVID-19 symptoms.

Health workers will conduct door-to-door survey during this period.

Worth mentioning, the district is witnessing rise in the positive cases of the Covid-19. Currently the tally stands at 349, with 200 active cases. Out of which 147 have recovered and 2 people have succumbed to this deadly coronavirus.