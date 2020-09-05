Jajpur: In a tragic incident, two cousins drowned while crossing river in a make shift boat near Mediakula village under Mandari panchayat in Bari block of Jajpur district today.

The incident occured at around 11 AM in the morning.

The deceased has been identified as Madhusudan Subhrajit Behera and Mitul Behera, a native of Mediakula village.

According to sources, both the brothers were crossing the river in a make-shift boat for some work and drowned.

On being informed the locals rescued Subhrajit and Mitul went missing. Then Subhrajit was immediately shifted to Bari Community Health Center (CHC) where the doctor declared him dead.

The Bari Fire personnel rushed to the spot and rescued Mitul and rushed him to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead.