Two Close Aides Of Dhalasamanta Brothers Arrested In Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Two aides of jailed gangster Dhalasamanta Brothers were arrested by the police today. The arrested have been identified as Sasikanta Khandei alias Danny and is a resident of Kaligali and Ranjit Singh alias Rania.

The police has also seized two country-made pistols, 69 live ammunition, a car, a motorbikes, and two mobile phones from them.

According to police, one Riaz Bux of Banka bazar filed a complaint against the duo. He had alleged the duo of extortion from different Bali ghats functioning in and around Cuttack city.

During the investigation, the police arrested the duo on Wednesday and seized arms. Notably, Danny was also arrested by Chauliagang police.

