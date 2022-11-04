Two children trampled to death by elephant in Jharsuguda

By Sunita 0
Two children trampled to death by elephant
Representational Image

Jharsuguda: Two children were trampled to death by an elephant while they were sleeping inside their makeshift polythene tent near Uttara village in Bagdihi range of Jahrsuguda district of Odisha.

The parents of the children are also injured as the jumbo attacked them when they were trying to rescue the children.

According to sources, the family of five came from Chhattisgarh to work in a brick kiln two days ago. The elephant attacked them while they were sleeping after finishing their work for the day.

The couple has three children and only one of them is safe now. The injured couple has been rushed to the Jharsuguda hospital and their condition is critical.

Further reports are awaited.

