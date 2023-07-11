Two brothers drown to death in Berhampur

Berhampur: In a tragic incident, the dead bodies of two brothers were fished out from a pond located in the premises of Biju Patnaik Park under Berhampur Police Station of Odisha’s Ganjam district.

The deceased have been identified as K. Ranga Achari and K. Janardhan Achari of Berhampur town.

According to sources, on Monday afternoon, both brothers had gone to the park. However, they drowned in the pond inside the park premises. The exact cause of their drowning is yet to be determined. On Tuesday morning, park employees saw the bodies floating on the pond. They immediately informed the police about the matter.

On being informed, Berhampur police reached the spot, fished out the bodies, and sent it for autopsy. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.