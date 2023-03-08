Two brothers drown in Brahmani River while taking bath after Holi celebrations

Kendrapara: The entire Mushadiha village under Kendrapara Block had joined the world in celebrating the Holi with much fun and excitement. However, their celebration was marred by the unfortunate death of two brothers in the village today.

According to reports, the siblings went to Brahmani River to take bath after Holi celebrations. However, both of them were swept away by the current of the river water.

The deceased youths have been identified as Sujit Das and Chinmaya Das. A pall of gloom descended on the village following the untimely and unfortunate death of the brothers.