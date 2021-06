Two Youths Meet Watery Grave While Taking Bath In Odisha

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, two youths drowned while taking a bath in the Brahmani river at Bari Saranakul ghat in Jajpur district.

Sources said, two youths had gone to Brahmani river to take bath when they slipped into deep water and drowned.

Following their delay to return home, family members of the two minor boys launched a frantic search for them.

Later, the fire personnel reached the spot and fished the bodies out of the water.