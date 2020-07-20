Jharsuguda murder

GRP recovers two bodies from railway track in Odisha’s Jharsuguda

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jharsuguda: Panic gripped in the city after Government Railway Police (GRP) of Jharsuguda recovered bodies of a woman and a youth lying along the railway track near Belpahar railway station in Jharsuguda district today.

The GRP identified the deceased woman as a resident of Malipada area of Jharsuguda, how it is yet to ascertain the identity of the youth.

It is being suspected that both of them have committed suicide by jumping before a moving train late last night, said the sources.

Some locals spotted the bodies on the track which is about 1.5km away from Belapahar railway station in the morning and informed the police.

Later, a team of GRP police rushed to the spot and seized two bodies. The cops have also started an investigation into the matter.

You might also like
State

Newly Appointed DCPs Take Charge Of Odisha’s Twin Cities

State

FIR lodged against two Covid warriors for breach of coronavirus norms in Odisha’s…

State

49 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar Today Tally Reaches 1231, Check Details

State

Odisha DGP Appreciates 95 Recovered Police Corona Warriors

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.