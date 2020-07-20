Jharsuguda: Panic gripped in the city after Government Railway Police (GRP) of Jharsuguda recovered bodies of a woman and a youth lying along the railway track near Belpahar railway station in Jharsuguda district today.

The GRP identified the deceased woman as a resident of Malipada area of Jharsuguda, how it is yet to ascertain the identity of the youth.

It is being suspected that both of them have committed suicide by jumping before a moving train late last night, said the sources.

Some locals spotted the bodies on the track which is about 1.5km away from Belapahar railway station in the morning and informed the police.

Later, a team of GRP police rushed to the spot and seized two bodies. The cops have also started an investigation into the matter.