Two bikers killed in accident in Balangir & Ganjam 

Balangir/Bargarh: At least two bikers were killed in two separate road accidents in Odisha’s Balangir and Ganjam districts on Wednesday.

In the first incident, one Manoj Padhi of Kusuraba village in Ganjam district died after being crashed under the wheel of a passenger bus at Kusuraba under Badagada Police station limits of the district. The accident took place while the bus was on its way to Surada from Aska.

Manoj was returning home from Surada.

In the second incident, the road accident occurred at Madhiapali on Balangir and Sambalpur, following which a scooty rider died on the spot. The mishap took place when the scooty hit a truck.

Meanwhile, the local police has started an investigation in to the mater.