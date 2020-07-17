Two Bastis In Nayapalli Area Of Bhubaneswar Declared As Containment Zone

Bhubaneswar: Following the detection of positive cases of Covid-19, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared Sitapur Basti and Trinath Basti in Nayapalli area as Containment Zone.

The following areas that falls into containment zone are:

Dr Millan Palit house to Sitapur Basti, Allahabad Bank to Durga Mandap, Durga Mandap till Tarini temple, tarini temple to Kabadi shop and backside of Nabard.

The containment period will be effect from today till further notice.

All the shops and establishments will remain close and all the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain at home. The BMC will ensure supply of essential items.