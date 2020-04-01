Handcuff
Representational image

Two arrested in Odisha’s Kalahandi for selling liquor illegally during COVID-19 lockdown

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhawanipatna: Two persons have been arrested by Junagarh Police for selling foreign liquor illegally during the ongoing lockdown period in Odisha’s Kalahandi district.

The accused have been identified as Kamal Sunani (56) and Dibya Nag (52). Both are the residents under Junagarh police limits.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team found them indulging in sale of foreign liquor to general public separately and violating the quarantine rule promulgated by the State govt.

The police team seized over 84 litres of foreign liquor from  the accused- 78 .34 litres from Dibya Nag and 5.4 litres from Kamal Sunani.

Police produced both the accused in court today, which remanded them in judicial custody.

