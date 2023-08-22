Two arrested in minor girl’s death case in Mahanga

Cuttack: Mahanga Police in Odisha’s Cuttack district today arrested two accused persons for their involvement in the mysterious death of a minor girl Mahanga area on June 16.

Police arrested the accused persons and identified them as Sarat Nayak, the president of Gokan High School and Anupam Ray, the physical education teacher (PET) of the school.

Informing about the development, Cuttack SP (Rural) Mihir Panda said, “We arrested the duo after knowing their involvement in the case. Anupam Ray created such a circumstance that the girl was forced to commit suicide while Sarat Nayak knew that Anupam had forced the girl to end her life and demanded money from him to destroy the evidences. Both of them were forwarded to the court after their arrest.”

The minor girl, a class 10 girl student, died on June 16 under mysterious circumstances and the Mahanga Police had initiated an investigation after getting information about the case.

In course of investigation, the police team grilled Ray and his mother Bijaylaxmi Ray at Cheliagarh village. Later, the probe team brought Sarat Nayak under the purview of investigation after an alleged audio of him talking with Bijaylaxmi wen viral on social media. During their conversation, Nayak had allegedly demanded money from her.

Further probe into the crime under the leadership of a woman DSP is still underway.