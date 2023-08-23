Two arrested for selling land by forgery in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Two persons were arrested by the Burla police in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on charges of impersonation, forgery, cheating, and criminal conspiracy.

The arrested persons have been identified as Chandrasekhar Biswal alias Mantu (30) and Tengun Haripal (35).

According to Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, Biswal and Haripal contacted one Suryakanta Nahak of Angul and informed him about selling of a land. They said to sell the AC 1.656 dec land in Burla Mauza for Rs 2,18,59,200.

As per their plan, the accused duo made a sale agreement with Suryakanta by producing other wrong persons as land owners, said the SP adding that they also allegedly received cash of Rs 2 lakhs in cash and Rs 28 lakh split in four cheques.

Suryakanta came to know that he had been cheated only when the original land owners Purandar Rana, Nara Rana, Hiranya Rana and Harihara Rana protesting him when he started developing the land.

Later, he filed a complaint at the Burla police station. Based on which cops successfully detected the case and arrested the accused persons.

Police also recovered Rs 6,40,000 in cash, one mobile phone, a desktop computer, land selling agreement, Naksa of Burla town and trace map from the possessions of Biswal and Haripal.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.