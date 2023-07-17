Two arrested for making reels on railway track in Cuttack

Cuttack: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested two individuals for making reels on the railway track at Railway Station in Odisha’s Cuttack district. The incident occurred at around 2.45 PM while the RPF officers and staff were conducting a drive against undesirable elements in the area.

During the drive, the RPF team noticed one male individual sitting on the railway track, while another was recording a “Reel” or short video of the act. They also observed a goods train approaching from the Paradip side, with an approximate distance of 600-700 meters from the location where they were making reels.

Despite repeated instructions from the RPF team to vacate the railway track, the individuals didn’t listen to them. As a result, the RPF staff detained them immediately.

The individuals were identified as Sk. Sahil, also known as Sonu, aged 22, and Sk. Sohel, aged 19, both residents of the Cuttack town area.

Both of them have been arrested under the provisions of the Railway Act.