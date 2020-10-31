Drug and loot

Two arrested for drugging and looting passenger in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Khandagiri police on Saturday arrested two persons from Baramunda bus stand here in Odisha for allegedly looting a passenger by administering stupefying drugs after befriending the victim.

The accused have been identified as  Susant Rout of Nayagarh and Simachal Subudhi of Ganjam.

Police have recovered cash worth Rs 1.08 lakh, a gold chain with locket, gold finger rings, four mobile phones, 20 SIM cards, five wrist watches, foreign currencies, eight trolley bags and a Pulsar bike from the accused duo.

Police said, the accused had had robbed one Krushna Chandra Patra of Ganjam district, at Baramunda bus stand here by administering stupefying drugs after making friendship and offering consuming beer.

Further investigation in connection to this case is under way, police added.

