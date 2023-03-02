Two arrested for demanding money through fake accounts of Mantu Chhuria

Sambalpur: Police arrested two persons on charges of demanding money by creating fake Facebook and PUBG accounts in the name of popular Sambalpuri singer Mantu Chhuria today.

After learning about the fake account created by the cyber criminals and request for money from his fans, Mantu Chhuria filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in Sambalpur.

Acting on Mantu Chhuria’s complaint, police initiated a probe into the matter and arrested two persons from Deogarh district. The accused had allegedly identified themselves as Mantu Chhuria and demanded money through PhonePe.

Police are yet to known how much money the accused persons had demanded and how much they have already received. Efforts by the cops are on to find out others involvement in the case.

Meanwhile, Mantu Chhuria appealed his fans and well-wishers to stay away from such fake accounts and not to entertain such cybercriminals.