Two arrested for demanding extortion money in Ganjam district, fire arms seized

Berhampur: Kodala Police in Odisha’s Ganjam district reportedly arrested two persons for demanding extortion money recently.

According to reports, one Bibhuti Jena reportedly asked extortion money from one Dwiti Krishna Sahu on April 19. Jena even threatened to kill him if he does not give him the extortion money.

As Sahu did not give the extortion money, Bibhuti Jena hurled two bombs at his farmhouse on July 19. Later, Sahu reported the matter to Kodala Police.

While investigating the case, Kodala Police arrested the accused and another person. Cops also seized mobile phones and six live bullets along with the gun from his possession.

Further investigation is underway.