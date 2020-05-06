Keonjhar: A two-and-a half-year-old girl died of electrocution after she came into contact with snapped electric wire near her house at Magu Sahi in the old town area here in Odisha on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Archana Giri, daughter of Bibhuti Giri of the locality.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 AM when the girl was playing in front of her house. She reportedly picked up the snapped electric wire which had fallen on the ground following heavy rain and thunderstorm last night.

The girl was rescued by family members in a critical condition and rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital here where the doctor declared him ‘brought dead’.

Keonjhar Town police registered a case in this connection and started investigation into the matter.