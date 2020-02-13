Twist in Bhubaneswar Girl student firing case: Police wait for victim’s statement

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar girl student firing case that had taken place on February 10 in Infocity area has taken a twist. The latest revelation in the case is that one sided love story is behind the occurrence.

As per reports, father of the victim has complained that his daughter has been shot by a hired shooter. After his complain the main accused of the incident has been arrested.

As per the complaint the guy named Tuku was in love with the girl though the girl had not any consent to his love. He is a married man and owns a Tattoo shop in Balasore, as the report says. He was harassing the girl at times and even earlier intimidated her to kill. The victim’s father has alleged that Tuku attempted to kill his daughter through hired goons during the valentine week.

As per Police reports, on the fateful day both Tuku and Ashis were present with the girl in the room where the shootout had taken place. Ashis had shot the girl and called Rajesh to the hospital and handed over the gun to him. While Rajesh has been arrested the gun is yet to seized. As per reports a Police team has gone to Nayagarh to seize the gun.

Every fine morning new facts are coming to light over the case. It has also been learnt that statements of the accused persons are different. Police are waiting for the statement of the victim. Once she will recover, her statement will be recorded. Police hopes that after getting statement of the victim, all the fact related to the case will be known clearly.

It is worthy to note here that a girl, who is reportedly pursuing fashion designing at a private institute in the capital city, suffered bullet injuries on her thighs on February 10 during the valentine week. She was rushed to a private hospital following the shootout. And later one Ashis was arrested for being involved in the case.