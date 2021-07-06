Twist in Bhimatangi Murder case: Mother of accused confesses pre-marital affair between Priyadarshini and Jagannath

Bhubaneswar: In a recent development regarding the murder case of a woman in Bhimatangi of Bhubaneswar, the mother of accused has confessed about the one sided love affair between Jagannath and Priyanka Priyadarshini.

The accused’s mother has said that Priyadarshini and Jagannath were in a relationship prior to her marriage.

After Priyadarshini’s marriage, they broke up and stopped contacting each other.

However, their relationship rekindled during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 and they resumed their conversation.

Earlier, a note was recovered from the crime spot in which it was revealed that the accused had also planned to kill her 3 year old son.

