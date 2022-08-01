Twin City registers 114 Covid Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on August 1, 2022, Twin City has registered 114 positive cases. Bhubaneswar has recorded 103 positive cases today. On the other hand, Cuttack city reported 11 positive cases.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 103 positive cases that were reported today were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,63,239. The recovered cases are 1,60,813. The total deceased cases are 1194. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1211. The recovered cases in BMC in the last 24 hours are 160.

Similarly, 11 new Covid19 cases were reported in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area. 5 cases were local contact cases while 06 cases were from home quarantine. The total cases in CMC have reached 57,592. The active cases are 139 while the total number of deaths is 429. The city registered 17 recoveries in last 24 hours are 60.

Odisha reports 797 Covid positive cases on Monday including 134 between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 466 are quarantine cases while the rest 331 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6,732 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 113 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 176 positives, the highest in Odisha.