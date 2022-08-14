Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi & SP Security Saroj Mohapatra to get President’s Medal 2022
Bhubaneswar: Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi and In-charge SP (Security Wing) Saroj Mohapatra from Odisha are among the 87 police personnel who have been selected for the President’s Medal for their distinguished services.
According to reports, as many as 1,082 police personnel from across the country have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) on the occasion of the Independence Day 2022.
Below is the list of the Police Personnel Awarded, from Odisha:
President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM):
- Saumendra Priyadarshi, Twin City Police Commissioner
- Saroj Mohapatra, In-charge SP (Security Wing)
Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG):
- Kumar Karmi, Commando
- Pitabasa Pande, Commando
Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM):
- Prakash Naik, Additional SP, Vigilance (Cell) Directorate, Cuttack
- Sachidananda Rath, Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, CID, CB, Bhubaneswar
- Guruprasad Shivsankar Nanda, Deputy Superintendent of Police, B.P.S.P.A, Bhubaneswar
- Banita Majhi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rourkela
- Trinath Dora, Sub-Inspector, CID, CB, Cuttack
- Mohammed Jahangir, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Special Squad
- Bishnu Kumar Bura, Havildar, OSAP 2nd Battalion, Jharsuguda
- Hrusikesh Barik, Driver Havildar, Angul
- Basant Kumar Dakua, Assistant Armourer, SOG, AET and RC Koraput
- Anjan Kumar Mohanty, Constable, DFSL Sundargarh
- Prashant Parida, Sepoy, OSAP 3rd Battalion, Koraput