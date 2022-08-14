Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi & SP Security Saroj Mohapatra to get President’s Medal 2022

Bhubaneswar: Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi and In-charge SP (Security Wing) Saroj Mohapatra from Odisha are among the 87 police personnel who have been selected for the President’s Medal for their distinguished services.

According to reports, as many as 1,082 police personnel from across the country have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) on the occasion of the Independence Day 2022.

Below is the list of the Police Personnel Awarded, from Odisha:

President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM):

Saumendra Priyadarshi, Twin City Police Commissioner

Saroj Mohapatra, In-charge SP (Security Wing)

Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG):

Kumar Karmi, Commando

Pitabasa Pande, Commando

Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM):