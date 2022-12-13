Twin-city experiences dense fog

Bhubaneswar: Twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack woke up to a layer of dense fog covering them on December 13, 2022, Tuesday.

A heavy layer of fog engulfed everything making it hard to get on with the regular activities.

Visibility has also been sorely affected due to the fog hanging in the air.

There has been a severe adverse effect on the transportation as the drivers have to be unable to see beyond a few feet, and this has increased the risk of driving on roads.

According to reports, the fog has affected the visibility so much that it is hard to see anything clearly beyond 50 meters.