Twin City Covid Update: Bhubaneswar and Cuttack record 184 and 33 positive cases respectively

Bhubaneswar: As on October 13, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) registered 184 new covid-19 positive cases while Cuttack city (CMC area) recorded 33 cases.

The recovered cases in Cuttack city are 33 while 182 persons have recovered from the disease in Bhubaneswar today.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 182 positive cases detected today, 50 positive cases are quarantine cases while local contact cases are 134.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar now stand at 1, 15,203 while the total recovered cases are 1, 10,507. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1039. Active cases in the city are 3636.

Out of the total 33 cases registered in CMC on Wednesday, 02 cases are from institutional quarantine, 20 cases from home quarantine and 11 local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in Cuttack city are 44,333 while the recovered cases are 43,477. The active cases today are 765.

A total of 615 Covid-19 positive cases including 68 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours. With today’s development the tally has reached 10, 33, 288, informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday.

Among the 615 positives, there are 357 quarantine cases and 258 local contact cases.