Twin City Covid Update: 88 new covid positive cases detected in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack reports 10 cases

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reported 88 new covid positive cases as on December 15. On the other hand, Cuttack city (CMC area) has reported 10 positive cases today.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 88 positive cases detected today, 15 positive cases are quarantine cases while local contact cases are 73. The positive cases linked with earlier positive cases are 15.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar now stand at 1, 22,563 while the total recovered cases are 1, 20,383. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1092. Active cases in the city are 1067.

As reported on Wednesday by CMC, out of the 10 new cases reported, 4 cases are of institutional quarantine. The total cases from home quarantine are 5. The local contact cases recorded today in the city is 1.

Total Covid-19 cases in Cuttack city are 45,305 while the recovered cases are 44,711. The active cases today are 503.

In the last 24 hours, Cuttack city has reported 6 recovered cases while in Bhubaneswar 92 recovered cases were registered.

A total of 218 Covid-19 positive cases including 28 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,52,145 informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday.

Among the 218 positives, 127 are quarantine cases and 91 are local contacts.