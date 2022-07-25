Twin City Covid 19 Update: Positive cases significantly decline in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Positive cases significantly decline in Twin City of Odisha in 24 hours. Another 151 Covid-19 positive cases were registered in BMC and CMC today. As on July 25, 2022, the capital city of Odisha has recorded 130 positive cases today. On the other hand, Cuttack city reported 21 positive cases.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 130 positive cases that were reported today were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,62,289. The recovered cases are 1,59,728. The total deceased cases are 1193. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1348. The recovered cases in BMC in the last 24 hours are 129.

Similarly, 21 new Covid19 cases were reported in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area. 7 cases were local contact cases while 14 cases were from home quarantine. The total cases in CMC have reached 57,434. The active cases are 282 while the total number of deaths is 429. The recovered cases in 24 hours are 60.

Odisha on Monday continued to report a slight decline in Covid cases with 739 positives including 95 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 432 are quarantine cases while the rest 307 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7400 active cases in the State.