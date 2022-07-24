Twin City Covid 19 Update: New 258 Positive cases registered in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Another 258 Covid-19 positive cases in the Twin City of Odisha has registered in the last 24 hours. As on July 24, 2022, the capital city of Odisha has recorded 220 positive cases today. On the other hand, Cuttack city reported 38 positive cases.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 220 positive cases that were reported today were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,62,159. The recovered cases are 1,59,598. The total deceased cases are 1193. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1347. The recovered cases in BMC in the last 24 hours are 159598.

Similarly, 38 new Covid19 cases were reported in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area. 23 cases were local contact cases while 15 cases were from home quarantine. The total cases in CMC have reached 57,413. The active cases are 321 while the total number of deaths is 429. The recovered cases in 24 hours are 38.

Odisha on Sunday continues to report a slight decline in Covid cases with 1011 positives including 130 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 591 are quarantine cases while the rest 420 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7440 active cases in the State.