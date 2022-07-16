Twin City Covid 19 Update: Bhubaneswar reports 353 positive, Cuttack reports 61 cases today

Bhubaneswar: As on July 16, 2022 the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar has recorded 353 coronavirus-positive cases today. On the other hand, Cuttack city reported 61 positive cases.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 353 positive cases that were reported today were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,60,166. The recovered cases are 1,57,845. The total deceased cases are 1193. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1107. The recovered cases in BMC in the last 24 hours are 226.

Similarly, 61 new Covid19 cases were reported in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area. 31 cases were local contact cases while 29 cases were from home quarantine. 1 case in the city is the Institutional Quarantine case. The total cases in CMC have reached 56,917. The active cases are 467 while the total number of deaths is 429. The recovered cases in 24 hours are 70.

Odisha on Saturday continued to report a huge spike in Covid cases with more than 1000 positives for the second consecutive day, informed Information & Public Relations Department. The state has witnessed 1065 Covid cases including 122 children.

Out of the total cases, 624 are quarantine cases while the rest 441 are local contacts. Currently, there are 5376 active cases in the State.