Twin City Covid 19 Update: Bhubaneswar reports 325 positive cases, Cuttack reports 125 cases today

Bhubaneswar: As on July 15, 2022 the Covid-19 cases in BMC and CMC continue to be a concern for the administration. The capital city of Odisha has recorded 325 positive cases today. On the other hand, Cuttack city reported 125 positive cases.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 325 positive cases that were reported today were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,59,813. The recovered cases are 1,57,619. The total deceased cases are 1193. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 980. The recovered cases in BMC in the last 24 hours are 235.

Similarly, 125 new Covid19 cases were reported in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area. The recovered cases in 24 hours are 53.

Odisha on Friday reported a huge spike in Covid cases with more than 1000 positives, informed Information & Public Relations Department. The state has witnessed 1043 Covid cases including 100 children.

Out of the total cases, 609 are quarantine cases while the rest 434 are local contacts. Currently, there are 4825 active cases in the State.