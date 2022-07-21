Twin City Covid 19 Update: Bhubaneswar records 285 cases while Cuttack records 59 cases

Bhubaneswar: Twin City of Odisha has registered 344 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. As on July 21, 2022, the capital city of Odisha (Bhubaneswar) has recorded 285 positive cases today. On the other hand, Cuttack city reported 59 positive cases.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 285 positive cases that were reported today were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,61,511. The recovered cases are 1,58,975. The total deceased cases are 1193. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1322. The recovered cases in BMC in the last 24 hours are 226.

Similarly, 59 new Covid19 cases were reported in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area. 25 cases were local contact cases while 34 cases were from home quarantine. The total cases in CMC have reached 57,096. The active cases are 328 while the total number of deaths is 429. The recovered cases in 24 hours are 125.

Odisha on Thursday continued to report sharp rise in Covid cases with 1196 positives including 169 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 699 are quarantine cases while the rest 497 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7093 active cases in the State. Khordha recorded the highest cases as 312 people tested positive, followed by Sundergarh with 174 and Cuttack with 109 positives.