Twin City Covid-19 Update: Bhubaneswar and Cuttack record 118 and 33 positive cases respectively

Bhubaneswar: As on October 4, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) registered 118 new covid-19 positive cases while the positive cases in Cuttack city (CMC area) are 33.

The recovered cases in Cuttack city are 45 while 194 persons have recovered from the disease in Bhubaneswar today.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 118 positive cases detected today, 16 positive cases are quarantine cases while local contact cases are 102.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar now stand at 1, 13,488 while the total recovered cases are 1, 09,009. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1026. Active cases in the city are 3432.

Out of the total 33 cases registered in CMC on Monday, 05 cases are from institutional quarantine, 12 cases from home quarantine and 16 local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in Cuttack city are 44,011 while the recovered cases are 43,151. The active cases today are 769.