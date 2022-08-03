Twin City Covid 19 Update: 137 positive cases registered today

Bhubaneswar: As on August 3, 2022, Twin City has registered 137 Covid positive cases. Bhubaneswar has recorded 120 Covid positive cases today. On the other hand, Cuttack city reported 17 positive cases.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 120 positive cases that were reported today were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,63,461. The recovered cases are 1,61,104. The total deceased cases are 1194. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1141. The recovered cases in BMC in the last 24 hours are 136.

Similarly, 17 new Covid19 cases were reported in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area. 10 cases were local contact cases while 07 cases were from home quarantine. The total cases in CMC have reached 57,632. The active cases are 126 while the total number of deaths is 429. The city registered 22 recoveries in last 24 hours are 60.

Odisha reports 920 Covid positive cases on Wednesday including 166 between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 538 are quarantine cases while the rest 382 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6,616 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 133 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 250 positives, the highest in Odisha.