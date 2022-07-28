Twin City Covid 19 Update: 136 positive cases registered today

Bhubaneswar: As on July 28, 2022, Bhubaneswar has recorded 114 positive cases today. On the other hand, Cuttack city reported 22 positive cases.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 114 positive cases that were reported today were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,62,735. The recovered cases are 1,60,141. The total deceased cases are 1193. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1380. The recovered cases in BMC in the last 24 hours are 150.

Similarly, 22 new Covid19 cases were reported in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area. 16 cases were local contact cases while 06 cases were from home quarantine. The total cases in CMC have reached 57,502. The active cases are 189 while the total number of deaths is 429. The recovered cases in 24 hours are 60.

The number of Covid positive cases in Odisha has been recorded at 1030 on Thursday including 179 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 603 are quarantine cases while the rest 427 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6974 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 164 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 227 positives, the highest in Odisha.