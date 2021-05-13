Twin City Commissioner Restricts Morning Walk & Cycling During Lockdown

Bhubaneswar: Due to surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, morning walk, evening walk and cycling has been restricted for people during the lockdown period, informed Twin City Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi.

Earlier in April, one-hour relaxation had been allowed for morning walks and cycling between 5 am to 6 am.

Meanwhile, a drive has been initiated against hoarding and black marketing of Covid essential items and price jacking by private hospitals. A joint team of 22 flying squads have been formed including Special Task Force and and drug inspectors, said Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Yashwant Jethwa.

A strict action shall be taken against the hoarder if any case of black marketing comes to the fore. Similarly, action shall also be taken against the private hospitals for price jacking, added ADG.

