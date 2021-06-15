Twin brothers from Jajpur to represent Odisha in National Chess Competition

odisha twins in national chess competition

Jajpur: Twin brothers from Barabati village under Rasulpur block of Jajpur district have been selected to represent Odisha in the National Chess Tournament that is slated to be held on June 16.

The twins, Shriyansh and Priyansh, reside in Cuttack city and are currently studying in the seventh grade at Stewart School. They had secured the first and second position in the under-14 chess competition this year which led them to represent Odisha in the national level tournament.

Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, the tournament shall be held in a virtual manner.

It is to be noted that, Shriyansh & Priyansh had represented India in several international level competitions such as Mongolia World Chess Championship in 2017, Asian Chess Championship in 2016 that was held in Tashkent. They had not only participated, but also brought laurels to their parents and the country.

