Narsinghpur: A Tusker with four gunshot wounds was spotted roaming in Chatarapada Khesera forest area under Narasinghpur Forest Division of Cuttack district today.

According to reports, the matter came to light this morning after some locals spotted the jumbo and informed the forest department officials about the same.

On being informed, the Forest officials reached the spot and launched a search operation for the elephant to tranquilise it.