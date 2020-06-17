Boudh: With no respite in sight from wild elephant death in the State, a tusker was found dead in the Mundeswara forest under Madhapur forest range in Boudh district on Wednesday.

Age of the elephant is said to be about 3 years.

The jumbo death came to light after some locals came across the carcass lying in the jungle. They immediately called up forest officials and reported the matter.

Forest officials have seized the jumbo carcass for autopsy after reaching the spot and are trying to ascertain the cause of its death.

Though the exact reason behind the tusker’s death is yet to be known, it is suspected that the animal died after sustaining bullet injuries as bullet marks were found on the carcass.