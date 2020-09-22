Elephant Found Dead In Sundergarh

Tusker Found Dead In Sundergarh District Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sundergarh: A wild elephant was found dead in Paramasahi of Araghat village under Koida range in Odisha’s Sundergarh District on Tuesday.

The locals spotted the carcass of the wild elephant this morning and alerted the forest officials.

Related News

345 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar In Last 24 Hours, Check…

Body Of New Born Baby Found In Abondoned Well In…

Car With Smuggled Ganja Catches Fire In Odisha’s…

Body Recovered From River In Puri District Of Odisha, Probe…

The reason of the death is yet to be ascertained.

This will be the second time in a week that a dead tusker was found in the area. Earlier a female elephant was found dead in the Sagadabhanga forest area in the district.

The locals are quite upset with the frequent death of the elephants and blamed local forest officials for their laxity in discharge of their duties.

 

You might also like
State

MLAs to sit in Odisha Assembly with glass partitions

State

Big revelation in Sushant Singh Rajput case! Sushant sent SOS to family five days…

Nation

First year UG, PG classes to start from November 1

State

345 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar In Last 24 Hours, Check Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7