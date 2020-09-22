Sundergarh: A wild elephant was found dead in Paramasahi of Araghat village under Koida range in Odisha’s Sundergarh District on Tuesday.

The locals spotted the carcass of the wild elephant this morning and alerted the forest officials.

The reason of the death is yet to be ascertained.

This will be the second time in a week that a dead tusker was found in the area. Earlier a female elephant was found dead in the Sagadabhanga forest area in the district.

The locals are quite upset with the frequent death of the elephants and blamed local forest officials for their laxity in discharge of their duties.