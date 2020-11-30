Sambalpur: A tusker was found dead in Bichalu Gramya Forest under the Sambalpur Forest range in Odisha. The exact reason of the tusker’s death is yet to be ascertained.

The Forest department has sent the body for postmortem. They are investigating the death of the elephant and the truth of the matter will come out after the postmortem report.

The death of elephants in the district was reported many times but the Forest Department is not taking any actions to find the reason of their deaths, alleged the locals.

The locals are questioning about the silence of the authorities regarding the death of elephants.