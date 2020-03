Tusker Found Dead In Sambalpur, Due To Electrocution

Sambalpur: A tusker was found dead in a forest under Jujumura block in Sambalpur district.

The locals spotted the carcass of the jumbo this morning and called up forest officials.

Preliminary reports suggest that the elephant has died of electrocution.

The forest officials say the live electric wire had been laid by poachers to catch wild boar.

The officials reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for postmortem.