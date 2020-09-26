Balangir: The carcass of a tusker was found in a farm land of Ratakhandi village near Sinkhaman in Balangir district of Odisha on Saturday.

While the reason behind death of the pachyderm is yet to be ascertained the Forest Department is investigating about it.

The locals spotted the carcass of the tusker and alerted the Forest officials.

After getting information Balangir DFO Samir Satpathy along with the Forest officials reached the spot.

The Forest officials will guard the carcass in the night and it’s panchnama will be done in the morning, after which only it can be ascertained about reason of death of the tusker, the DFO said.