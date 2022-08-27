Tusker dies of electrocution in Odisha’s Angul district

Angul: Another elephant has fallen prey to live electric wire trap allegedly laid by poachers in the mango groove in Jagannathpur under Satkosia Forest Division in Angul district of Odisha.

As per reports, the elephant was found fallen into the trap laid by the poachers to hunt wild boar. It has been expected that the elephant had come in search of food when it fell into the trap. Later it put its best effort to get itself out from the trap but in vain.

It has been learnt that the dead tusker is a young one. The elephant fell into the trap yesterday night. The locals found it dead at Jagannathpur village in the morning.

It is to be noted that earlier also cases of elephant death after falling into live electric wire trap in Odisha have been found.