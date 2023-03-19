Tusker dies after coming in contact with 11 KV wire in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: An elephant was electrocuted after it came in contact with an 11KV electric wire at Basantpur Jadipadasahi under Champua range in Keonjhar districts of Odisha.

According to sources, the power lines were hanging low so the tusker came in contact with them.

On receiving the information, the forest department reached the spot and is investigating the case.