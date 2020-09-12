East Coast Railway gets new Principal Chief Personnel Officer

Bhubaneswar: Tushar Kanti Mandal, an officer of Indian Railways Personnel Service (IRPS), on Saturday joined as Principal Chief Personnel Officer (PCPO) of East Coast Railway.

Prior to this new posting, Mandal was working as Chief Personnel Officer (Admin) of Central Railway at Mumbai.

Earlier, Mandal has worked as Chairman, Railway Recruitment Board at Guwahati and subsequently worked in various capacities in Indian Railways. He has worked in Howrah, Sealdah, Malda Division of Eastern Railway.

Mandal has undergone the Post Graduate Course on Strategic Management Programme in Indian School of Business Management at Hyderabad. He also visited abroad on advance management programme in Rottman School of Management in Torento, Canada and USA in 2008.